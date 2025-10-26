Education Hero

Education Hero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3d

What a brilliant idea! Thank you.

I’m going to share this with my young adult children. One has two little lads, 4 & 6, at school. It’s a small, rural CofE based primary school. I know both daughters are increasingly concerned about their current & future children. This might help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
3d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Education Hero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture